Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.16

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.16 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 122.26 ($1.50). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 932,385 shares.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.84. The company has a market capitalization of £268.04 million, a PE ratio of 325.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.34.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

