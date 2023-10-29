Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Shares Up 0.9%

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCOM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 538,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

