Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 3,606,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69,641 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 201,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

