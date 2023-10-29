Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on November 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 5.2 %

HAS opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.