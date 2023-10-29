Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Hasbro Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

