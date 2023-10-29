Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Hasbro Trading Down 5.2 %

HAS opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $216,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

