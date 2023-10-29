HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $284.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Shares of HCA opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $207.24 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 93.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,542 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

