HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $279.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $324.00 to $279.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.27. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $207.24 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

