HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,429 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 4.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $151,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

