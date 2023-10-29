Head-To-Head Comparison: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) versus Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 37.56 -$1.72 billion ($0.77) -2.23 Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.65 $3.68 billion $3.96 18.40

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.3% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 2 1 0 2.33 Light & Wonder 1 3 5 0 2.44

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 139.83%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $74.73, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -45.90% -40.57% Light & Wonder 13.88% 11.65% 2.31%

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

