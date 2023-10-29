Head-To-Head Comparison: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.38% -46.27% iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% -4.42% -3.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.73) -7.40 iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.19 $96.65 million ($0.80) -11.12

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and iTeos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 9 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus target price of $23.90, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 308.24%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Cabaletta Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

