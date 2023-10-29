Head to Head Contrast: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) & Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Diageo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.86 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -6.37 Diageo $21.42 billion 3.88 $4.50 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westrock Coffee and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diageo 1 5 2 0 2.13

Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Diageo has a consensus target price of $166.37, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Diageo.

Risk & Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diageo beats Westrock Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Cîroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. Diageo plc was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

