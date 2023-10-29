Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 11,278 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45,112.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average is $215.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

