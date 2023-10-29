Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 41,733 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 541.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,733 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

