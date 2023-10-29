Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 41,958 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2,965.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

QCOM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.