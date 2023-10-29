Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after purchasing an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,962,142. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $230.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.