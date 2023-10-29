Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,879 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.48.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

