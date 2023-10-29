Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.