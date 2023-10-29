Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 30,245 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1,020.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of UAL opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

