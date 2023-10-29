Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

