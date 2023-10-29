Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

