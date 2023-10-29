Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 9,249 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 56.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Celsius by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $206.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

