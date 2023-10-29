Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $554.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.25 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

