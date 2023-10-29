Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 782.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

BKR stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

