Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.27 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $23,913,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $416.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $249.99 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.96.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

