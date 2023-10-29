Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 3.0 %

Amgen stock opened at $261.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

