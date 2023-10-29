Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

