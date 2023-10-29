Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,088 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

