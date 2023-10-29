Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 266.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,200.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,287.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,258.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

