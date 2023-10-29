Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.