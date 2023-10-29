Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Crocs
In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $598,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Crocs Stock Performance
NASDAQ CROX opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $151.32.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
