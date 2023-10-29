Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 0.3 %

HCTI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 103.69% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.