Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIBP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

