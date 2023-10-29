Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.9 days.

Heineken Price Performance

Heineken stock remained flat at $74.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Heineken has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

