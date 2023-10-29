Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 9,013 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,386,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,825. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

