Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 557 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.03. The stock had a trading volume of 410,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,160. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.25 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

