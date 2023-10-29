Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after buying an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 440,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,485. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

