Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 1,947,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,294. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

