Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,191. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

