Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,204,000. Kooman & Associates raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,041 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,121,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after buying an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 499,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,057. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

