Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 4.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 1.49% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $500,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 127,730 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

