Helen Stephens Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,432. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.