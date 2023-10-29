Helen Stephens Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 296,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,672. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.