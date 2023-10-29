Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 11,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698,377 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

