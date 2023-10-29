Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 42,557 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,557 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.51. 237,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

