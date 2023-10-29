Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 5,526 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DUHP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.79. 1,143,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

