Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 589 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.85. 969,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

