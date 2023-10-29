Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of HT opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 778,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 493,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

