Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.46-9.54 EPS.
Hershey Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE HSY opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hershey has a 52 week low of $183.96 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.28.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hershey by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,308,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.24.
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
