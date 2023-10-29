Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

